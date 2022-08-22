Rumbidzo/Khulekani Ahead Of Trends&Accessed Only Via A NetOne Number

Zimbabwe’s second largest Telecommunications Operator NetOne has said its Rumbidzo Khulekani Application is always a step ahead when it comes to trends. The new trending application is also only accessed through a registered NetOne mobile number.

Addressing delegates who included Gospel musicians, NetOne Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Isiah Nyangari said, “Fresh Content

New material is uploaded regularly so you can stay ahead of the trends.”

The NetOne CCO said, “Rumbidzo/Khulekani Is a Gospel application accessible to Netone users only.

“The mobile application will host music/albums from local Gospel artists and also have video sermons from local pastors.”

Internet from any service provider including NetOne Data gives users access to the music library though the subscription to the music is only through a Netone number.

This new kid on the block allows users to also make their own play list and be able to enjoy the music while offline.

Rumbidzo Khulekani Subscriptions are auto renewed and the user gets a text SMS message with notification for each renewal or should they wish to discontinue the service the option is also available within the app itself.