Cash & Digital Transactions Grow By 0.94%

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya has exclusively revealed to TechnoMag that broad money increased from $329,19 billion recorded in August 2021 to $364,60 billion in September 2021.Mangudya told this publication that the National Payment Systems (NPS) comprising RTGS system, cash, card-based transactions and mobile and internet based transactions grew by a marginal 0,94 percent in September to $779,71 billion from $673,27 billion a month earlier.

According to the RBZ Governor Dr Mangudya’s monthly review, the volume of NPS transactions increased from 122,45 million in August to 123,32 million during the month under review.

In September, card based transactions were down by 0,87 percent from $56,71 billion to $56,44 billion, but cash based transactions increased by 0,3 percent to $14,86 billion.Mobile and internet-based transactions amounted to $245,33 billion during the month of September 2021, an 18,13 percent increase from $219,02 billion registered in August 2021

The RTGS system payments rose by 4,71 percent from $397,54 billion in August 2021 to $477,93 billion while volumes surged marginally by 1,64 percent to close the month of September at 1,19 million.