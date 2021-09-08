BreakingNewsBusinessComputerCurrent NewsHealthLifeLive Streaming Service In ZimbabweMobileMusicNationNewsReviewScienceSportsStyleTechTech ProfileTech-BusinessWorldZimbabwe Tech Startups

Restrictive cyber security bill must not sail, spells doom for content creators – ZOCC

ross moyo
0
The president of the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators, Toneo Rutsito recently tweeted that the passing of the cyber security bill is restrictive, lacks progress and only digresses journalism to periphery’s.
Mr Rutsito announced that there was no joy in this bill citing some legislator’s sold out in getting this bill to pass through parly first.
Rutsito in his capacity as ZOCC Founding President tweeted

”Sad day for content creators as Zimbabwe parliament passes restrictive cyber security bill, Awaits Presidential Assent.”

technomag.co.zw/restrictive-zi

Rutsito and other Content creators showed their displeasure weeks ago when it was intoduced with mistakes that saw it not going through the first time.The content creators believe  President Emmerson Mnangagwa may hear their lobby having petitioned parliament before and protect the rights of journalists just as he did when he repealed AIPPA.
Toneo Rutsito said everyone can make a mistake and must not be punished for any story.
 Toneo believes it is in the best interests of journalists to defer signing the Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill into law following its passage in the House of Assembly and Senate saying the Bill still requires further scrutiny.

The Bill has been subjected to significant changes which varied from the gazetted Bill that was subjected to public hearings.

This comes after the Bill was recommitted in the Senate to address errors noted for correction and amendments before it is signed into law.President Mnangagwa is expected to do the right thing as he has before when he repealed the draconian laws against practising journalism which were in place during the first republic under former president the late Robert Mugabe.

Newsday Zimbabwe will proudly host Toneo tomorrow on its HStv Tech Thursday’s program not to be missed, be sure to join in and contribute from 2pm to 3 pm Zimbabwean time unpacking this cyber bill.

