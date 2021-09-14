Starting a fully fledged hosting and domain registration business within 10 minutes, with 0 USD initial capital outlay, with minimal to 0 technical experience!

Resellme has launched a hosting and domain service platform to provide easy means of going digital for small businesses.

The domain services are being offered in 2 main packages for the hosting services, one focused on hosting a single site and the other on hosting 30 sites.

Clients only incur 2.5 USD for a single domain per year and hosting starts from 1.5 USD per month.

Details

Domains

We offer an array of extensions. As soon as you sign up, you can start providing .co.zw,

.ac.zw, .org.zw, .org, .com, .net, .co.za right away. If you want to automate the domain

provisioning to your own clients, there are lots of ways you can do that.

– You can use the WHMCS plugin if you have a WHMCS license.

– You can use the WordPress plugin, which is still under development at the time of

writing but will be available soon.

– You can use the PHP SDK or the Python SDK if you have a custom website

More details on integration are found here:

https://www.resellme.co.zw/docs/integrations-and-plugins/inde

Getting Started

1. Sign Up Here: https://cloud.resellme.co.zw/register

2. Pre-load funds as soon as you login or when you get a client:

https://cloud.resellme.co.zw/transactions/load-funds

3. Buy the services for your client here:

– Hosting: https://cloud.resellme.co.zw/hosting/packages

– Domain: https://cloud.resellme.co.zw/domains/register