By Ross Moyo

Apple Seed has launched Redboxx, a digital gift card marketplace, in Zimbabwe. The platform allows users to send digital gift cards from over 600 popular brands, including Simbisa outlets such as Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, and Creamy Inn, as well as Steers, Nando’s, Spur, RocoMamas, and many more.

Redboxx is designed to make gifting faster, easier, and truly borderless. Users can instantly send digital gift cards to recipients in Zimbabwe and across 22 other countries. The platform supports various payment options, including InnBucks, EcoCash, and international payment methods.

“Redboxx is redefining modern gifting — helping people celebrate milestones, say thank you, and stay connected,” said the company. This approach is set to change the way Zimbabweans gift, making it easier to show appreciation and care for loved ones. The best part? Recipients can choose when and how they use their gift cards, making it a truly personalised experience.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Redboxx is the perfect way to emotionally connect with loved ones. The platform is user-friendly, making it easy for anyone to send digital gift cards.

Redboxx is available at (link unavailable), and users can follow a few easy steps to purchase and send digital gift cards. The platform is secure, easy to use, and offers instant delivery.

As the platform grows, more brands are expected to join the network, offering even more options for users. Redboxx is set to revolutionize the gifting industry in Zimbabwe, providing a convenient and personalized experience for users.

Make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable by gifting your loved ones their favourite Simbisa products and services. Visit (link unavailable) today and experience the future of gifting.