RBZ Suspends Foreign Currency Auction

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, has suspended the foreign currency auction with immediate effect as from yesterday.

Yesterday’s Forex Auction was Last For The Year, with the Next Auction scheduled for next year, 11 Jan 2022 As Zimdollar Slightly Firms Against USD.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya held his last foreign currency auction for the year 2021 yesterday in view of the forthcoming festive season.

The first auction for 2022 will be on 11 Jan after the 75th forex auction resulted with the Zimbabwe dollar slightly firmed against the US dollar yesterday.

According to Governor Mangudya’s data published after the forex auction conducted yesterday Tuesday, 14 December 2021, this week, the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$108.6660 down from last week’s rate that stood at US$1: ZWL$108.6678.