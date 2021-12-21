RBZ Projects 5.5 % Economic Rebound In 2022

Zimbabwe Chancellor of the Exchequer, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya has exclusively revealed to TechnoMag that Zimbabwe projects a 5,5 % economic rebound next year as inflation closes 2021 between 58 and 60 percent.

Dr Mangudya during the course of the year projected a 5.5 percent economic rebound in 2022, driven by mining, telecommunications, manufacturing and agriculture, among other sectors.

In the telecoms sector, Inter -Horizon IH Securities say in a note on Econet Wireless that “foreign exchange losses are going to decrease” for the company although “cash flow is going to be impacted by the replacement of obsolete” assets, as the company upgrades its network and equipment.

Zimbabwe Treasury emphasized that the country only has one currency the Zimbabwe dollar, even though “both the US dollar and RTGS are transaction currencies in our economy”, as criticism grew for the government to fully Dollarise.

Volatility of the Zim dollar has resulted in inflationary pressures on Zimbabwe’s economy, prompting the treasury to resolve to pay public servants bonuses in foreign currency, with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr Mangudya recently projecting that indeed inflation will close 2021 between 58 percent and 60 percent owing to the measures introduced to stabilize the rate.

The Zim dollar closed at 1:108.6 against the US dollar at the last official foreign currency auction for 2021 on Tuesday.

“As government, whenever we see it fit, we do use one currency for a specific, chosen purpose if we are trying to achieve something. By paying civil servants’ bonuses in US dollars it was to deal with inflation,” Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said in response to questions from senators last week.