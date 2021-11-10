RBZ Allots USD$46.87 Million, USD$600K Up From Previous Auction

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Panonetsa Mangudya has said a total, US$46.87 million was allotted at this week’s forex auction, with the bulk of the allotment going to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment. This is up from the US$46.2 million allotted last week.

Governor Mangudya said, ”This week, US$11.08 million was allocated to the Small to Medium Enterprises forex auction while US$35.79 million was allocated to the main forex auction.”

Mangudya added that, ”1 283 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 1 238 accepted and 45 disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 1 238.”

The Governor’s office went on to emphasize that, ”On the main forex auction, a total of 732 bids were received, 631 were accepted while 101 were disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 631.”

RBZ Governor Dr. Mangudya said bids that were disqualified were not eligible in terms of the Priority List Bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.