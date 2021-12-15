RBZ Allotted USD41 million In Its Last Forex Auction

Reports from Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor show that a total, US$41.77 million was allotted this week signifying the last allotment for 2021, with the bulk of the allotment going to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment. This is up from the US$40.82 million allotted last week.

Rbz Governor Mangudya said, “758 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 633 accepted and 125 disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 633.”

Dr Mangudya added that, “On the main forex auction, a total of 526 bids were received, 412 were accepted and 114 were disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 412.”

Mangudya said, “Bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.”

Some bids were also allotted on a pro-rata basis.

Number of Bids Received : 758 526

Number of Bids Disqualified : 125 114

Total Number of Bids Accepted : 633 412

Total Number of Bids Allotted : 633 412

Total Value of Bids Accepted : USD6,675,670.74 USD35,102,236.84

Amount Allotted : USD6,675,670.74 USD35,102,236.84

Highest Rate Received : 126.0000 125.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Received : 100.0000 102.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 100.0000 102.0000

Weighted Average Rate : 108.6660

PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION

Raw Materials 2,018,353.38 15,570,248.34

Machinery and Equipment 2,311,651.63 9,488,158.89

Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) 802,046.62 2,834,278.31

Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 575,449.58 2,214,287.84

Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 423,215.30 2,637,477.63

Electricity 32,201.34 –

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 328,024.72 1,345,307.98

Paper and Packaging 184,728.17 1,012,477.85

TOTAL 6,675,670.74 35,102,236.84

GRAND TOTAL AWARDED 41,777,907.58