Rbz Allots US$39 Million

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in total allotted, US$39 million at this weeks forex auction, with the bulk of the allotment going to raw materials followed by machinery and equipment.

This is down from the US$41.95 million allotted last week.

Rbz Governor Dr John Mangudya revealed that “923 bids were received on the Small to Medium enterprises forex auction, with 612 accepted and 311 disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 612.”

Mangudya revealed “On the main forex auction, a total of 604 bids were received, 368 were accepted and 236 were disqualified. The total number of bids allotted was 368.”

Bids with overdue CDIs, outstanding Bills of Entry (BOEs), and those with sufficient FCA balances were also disqualified.

SMEFX68/2021 MAIN FX74/2021

Number of Bids Received : 923 604

Number of Bids Disqualified : 311 236

Total Number of Bids Accepted : 612 368

Total Number of Bids Allotted : 612 368

Total Value of Bids Accepted : USD6,466,518.27 USD32,681,877.66

Amount Allotted : USD6,466,518.27 USD32,681.877.66

Highest Rate Received : 125.0000 120.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Received : 100.0000 100.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Allotted : 100.0000 100.0000

Weighted Average Rate : 105.6896

PURPOSE AMOUNT ALLOTTED SME AUCTION AMOUNT ALLOTTED MAIN AUCTION

Raw Materials 2,027,946.14 12,886,823.83

Machinery and Equipment 2,134,470.16 9,563,903.99

Consumables (Incl. Spares, Tyres, Electricals, etc) 813,235.15 3,098,825.50

Services (Loans, Education, Dividends, Disinvestments, etc) 549,730.63 1,972,011.01

Retail and Distribution (Incl. Food, Beverages, etc) 467,852.29 2,506,916.23

Fuel, Electricity and Gas – 160,008.59

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals 344,411.39 1,830,950.66

Paper and Packaging 128,872.51 662,437.85

TOTAL 6,466,518.27 32,681,877.66

GRAND TOTAL AWARDED 39,148,395.93