Rafingora Village Finally Made Techsavvy – Machengete

The Zimbabwean village is the last place to receive attention from experience.It is usually the towns and cities that get All attention.Nevertheless Potraz Director General Gift Machengete made this a thing of the past after he established Rafingora Village Information Centre.

Machengete who has spearheaded digitizing the entire country finally made his own village Techsavvy.The Potraz director-general said they have provided connectivity to 109 schools in Mashonaland West province under the schools connectivity programme and a further 21 schools were earmarked to benefit soon.

“Additionally, the authority has distributed 720 laptops to eight schools in the province. A further 543 laptops were also distributed to 32 schools from this province under the on-going e-learning project,” Machengete said.

In his remarks Dr Gift Machengete said, “”Hon. Minister, allow me to make a declaration of interest

to avoid conflict of interest allegations. Raffingora is my

second home. This is where I spend most of my time when

I am not at work –I am here weekends, I am here public

holidays. This is where my farm is, this where my rural

home is. Therefore, today I am very excited as I am one of

the community members set to benefit from this CIC,

whose commissioning, you Hon. Ministers, have just

finished.”

Dr Machengete Jockingly explained there was no conflict of interest as he had presided over countless commissionung of community information centres all over Zimbabwe and now he is doing it in his rural home where charity should have become at home instead.

Machengete saud

“As the Director General of POTRAZ, I am also excited to be

here as I had been under immense pressure from the local

community who felt left behind as they, week after week,

witnessed similar centres in other parts being

commissioned especially our hard working ..””

By so doing Dr Machengete saw the bigger picture by developing the national interest first before even bringing the same technology to the land of his father’s and ancestors.

That is leadership without corruption as seen in most leaders where he saw it not robbery to first get his own home technologically updated but rather out it on the last line of the feeding chain.

The Provincial Development Coordinator for

Mashonaland West Province and other Senior

Government Officials were present to witness this event as well as

Chiefs, Headmen, Councillors,

ZIMPOST Acting CEO Mr Isaac Muchokomori

POTRAZ Management ,Staff

Representatives from TelOne, Econet, NetOne,

Telecel,

War Veterans and all those involved in development

issues in Zvimba North Constituency.The Minister of ICT Minister Muswere, Minister of Mash West Mary Mliswa, Deputy Minister of ICT D Phuti, Deputy Minister of Local Government Ms Marianne Chombo and Perm Sec in Min Of ICT Engineer Sam Kundishora also graced the occasion.