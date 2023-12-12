Puma Energy Pumps US$30m Into Extending The Footprint

Puma Energy Zimbabwe has set aside US$30 million whi it intends to use in growing its service network and upgrade its existing ones.

The petroleum products distributing company looks to extend its footprints in the country.

The General Manager Donatien Kodog said, “It sought to intensify its business presence through strategic partnerships aimed at elevating customer service, safety and convenience. Reaffirmed the company’s plans to grow its service station network and upgrade existing ones. We are extremely confident about the future of Puma Energy Zimbabwe”.

“This is evident in our plans to invest US$30 million in the country over the next three years to increase our storage capacity, open new service stations, and introduce alternative energies such as LPG gas and solar solutions to the market.”

This comes as the company anticipates a surge in domestic fuel and energy consumption, which has led Puma to increase its collaborative efforts with industry partners and regulatory authorities.

Puma Energy said, “It wanted to play its part in maintaining a consistent and reliable supply chain in Zimbabwe”.

Kodog added, “We are also committed to working with our industry partners and relevant regulatory authorities on the consistency of supply in Zimbabwe.”

Puma Energy currently operates storage facilities at international airports in Victoria Falls and Bulawayo, and work is underway to upgrade infrastructure and expand storage capacity at its Harare facility. The energy company will commit resources towards the development of renewable energy solutions, as well as investments in local talent and communities.

The company engages in delivering clean energy to clients and gearing towards a just energy transition which includes a decarbonization journey.

Kadog said, “19 retail fuel stations are set to be solarized next year on the expertise gained from installing clean energy at 300 service stations worldwide”.

The introduction of solar energy will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “The company is working towards a 15 percent reduction by the end of 2025 and 30 percent reduction by the end of 2032, and aims for operational net zero by 2050,” Kodog said.

As a way of reaffirming this commitment at the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Puma Energy also signed the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter.