Provide affordable data in schools ,MINISTER urges Telecoms

“Our key obligation is to ensure that there is deployment of ICT infrastructure in the rural areas, this is supported by infrastructure sharing which will be accelerated. In 2021 we are going to deploy more bases stations in rural areas under the POTRAZ universal services fund,” he said.

Government has urged telecommunication companies to provide affordable internet services to schools to enhance full functionality of the e-learning system.

In a statement on World Telecommunications and Information Society Day Commemorations, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Jenfan Muswere said schools are failing to fund their e-learning programmes due to unaffordable internet bandwidth.

“As we move along with implementation of the e-learning programme, we have noted that a number of schools are finding it difficult to fund their respective e-learning programmes on account of the unaffordable internet bandwidth.”

“I call upon the network service providers to look for a sustainable solution to the affordability challenge bedevilling our schools, in particular rural schools,” he said.

However, Muswere said some schools with connectivity were not utilising the services because they could not afford internet costs.

The minister commended the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) for enhancing access to e-learning to learners through providing internet data for 400 schools across the country in a programme which runs from May to December 2021.

POTRAZ is also providing computers to schools throughout the country to assist pupils in underprivileged communities to access education online.

“As evidenced in the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of ICTs in all aspects of life as they have kept societies and economies functional and to some extent sustainable.

“This has, however, resulted in an unparalleled surge in the use of the internet in providing e-services, which include learning, shopping, worshipping and acquiring health services, among others,”

Today the 17th of May, Zimbabwe has joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Telecommunications and Information Society Day.