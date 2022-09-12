Prospect Lithium Zim Contributes To USD$12 Billion Mining Economy

Following strides by Zimbabwe Government toward a US$12 billion mining economy by 2023, Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe Pvt LTD (PLZ) recently made available thousands of jobs vacant in a recruiting drive.

Speaking to TechnoMag, Minister of Mines and Mining Development Honourable Winston Chitando revealed to this publication that “Indeed the USD$ 12 billion economy is on course with such achievements.”

Chitando said the USD$12 Economy is premised on major minerals which include “Diamonds, Platinum, Gold, Chrome and Lithium as well many others.”

PLZ advertised for skilled personnel who include drivers and mobile equipment operator Positions.This requires tipper truck drivers, small vehicle drivers, grader operators, roller compactor operators, front end loader operators, mobile crane operators, water cart operators and forklift operators.

Skilled maintenance Positions entail, Diesel Plant fitters, assistant diesel plant fitters, Auto electricians, Assistant Auto electricians, Mechanics, Assistant Mechanics, Electricians, Assistant Electricians, Welders, Assistant Welders, Carpenters, Assistant Carpenters, Bricklayers, Assistant Bricklayers, Steel Fixers, Fitter Machinists, Lathes Machine Operator, Drilling Machine Operator, Milling Machine Operator.

Also required are Processing Plant Positions which include, Laboratory Technicians, Laboratory Assistants, Processing Equipment Caretaker, Crushing Plant Attendants, Reselection Plant Attendants, Grinding and Workshop Attendants, Tailings Tantalum Processing Attendants, Water Pump Attendants and Packing and Dispatch Attendants.

Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe through its Arcadia project possesses a world class hard rock lithium resource and I’d one of the most lithium advanced projects globally.PLZ has offered challenging career opportunities at Arcadia Mine and Processing Plant Project.