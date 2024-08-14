Promote Innovation Through Sustainable Regional Industrialisation & Economic Growth – Amb Shava

By Ross Moyo

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister and new Council of Ministers’ chairperson, Ambassador Frederick Shava has stressed the need to promote innovation while creating opportunities for the present and future generations through sustainable regional industrialisation and economic growth.



In his acceptance speech, at the handover ceremony, held yesterday at the SADC Council of Ministers’ meeting at the new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, Shava said Zimbabwe will lead the organisation’s efforts in fostering development and integration.

“The region is endowed with abundant resources which are essential for our growth if we can take advantage of the young, educated and trained youth force who possess the much-needed technological skills to spearhead our economic development.

“The mainstreaming of our youth in the regional development agenda will resultantly promote innovation and unlock opportunities through sustained economic growth and industrialisation,” he said.

Ambassador Shava said this as he took over Sadc Council of Ministers reins on behalf of his principal, President Dr Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Shava, received the gavel from Ambassador Tete Antonio of Angola during the handover of the chairmanship at the SADC Council of Ministers meeting at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, yesterday.

Shava on behalf of Zimbabwe took over the chairmanship of the SADC Council of Ministers from Angola, ahead of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government where President Mnangagwa will assume the bloc’s chairmanship to be held 17 to 19 August next week.

The country recently held the 7th annual SADC Industrialisation Week where private players and industrialists across all sectors of the economy had an opportunity to engage and exchange ideas on regional development.