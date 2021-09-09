Prices increase by an average of 21.50% between August 2020 and August 2021

Prices as measured by the all items blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by an average of 21.50 percent between August 2020 and August 2021.The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of August 2021 as measured by the all items blended CPI stood at 21.50 percent.

The month on month non-food inflation rate stood at 1.26 percent, gaining 0.64 percentage points on the July 2021 rate of 0.62 percent. The blended CPI for the month ending August 2021 stood at 123.21 compared to 121.61 in July 2021 and 101.41 in August 2020.

This means that The year-on-year inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the index of the relevant month of the current year compared with the index of the same month in the previous year.

Period of Data Collection It is important to note that data on prices was collected during the period from 11 to 17 August 2021. The changes in prices in this report refer to that period of data collection.

The mean month on month inflation rate for the period January to December 2020 was 9.6 percent. The mean month on month inflation rate for the period January to August 2021 was 1.7. Rebasing of Blended Consumer Price Index From August 2020 onwards, the blended CPI was rebased to July 2020 = 100. This was caused by the revision of the linking weights between the United States Dollar CPI and the ZWL CPI.

ZIMSTAT is publishing the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) code named Blended Consumer Price Index. It measures the combined price changes of goods and services in both the USD and ZWL. Two separate indices were computed, that is, the USD Consumer Price Index and the already available ZWL Consumer Price Index.