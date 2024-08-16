Powertel OPGW cables, Carry Internet Overhead, Digitalising Zim – Gata

By Ross Moyo

Zesa Holdings executive chairperson, Dr Sydney Gata has said his utility’s internet subsidiary company, Powertel is in the process of digitizing the whole country.



“Powertel by utilising the existing electricity infrastructure through hanging OPGW cables, which carry internet overhead, the company will be aiding towards the digitalisation of the whole country,” he recently said in a statement.

The Zesa holdings boss issued a statement in previous weeks, as part of Powertel’s 25th anniversary commemorations.

The Utility’s executive chairperson said the benefits will be experienced across all spectrums and all economic activities, which include Government, mission, council and private schools, clinics and hospitals, farming communities, Government agencies and departments, individual homesteads, non-governmental organizations, private sector players like banks and mines.

Powertel which is Zesa Holding’s telecommunications subsidiary, is on course to unleashing the utility’s dedication to bridging the digital divide in rural communities, by enabling communities to join the global economy.

In the statement, Dr Gata emphasized the project auger’s well with Government’s objectives of uplifting the livelihoods of rural communities towards the attainment of an upper middle income by 2030.