Potraz’s turns new leaf, supporting the elderly with connectivity

In commemorating The World Telecommunications and Information Society Day this year Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe(POTRAZ) pledged to provide connectivity and donating computers and other ICT equipment to Old People’s Homes and to the elderly in the communities, saying these donations would be followed up with training in ICTs to ensure older persons fully benefit from digital technologies and age well with the help of ICTs.

World Telecommunications and Information Society Day has been celebrated since 1969,marking the founding of ITU and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.

Dr. Gift Kalisto Machengete, the Director-General of the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) said this year’s “Digital Technologies for Older Persons and Healthy Ageing.” was set to correct an imbalance whereby older persons were being left out in the digital revolution as most focus and attention is being placed on the young.

“When we speak of inclusive ICT access and use, focus has been on inclusion of People with Disabilities, people in remote rural areas as well as girls and women. Seldom has focus been on the elderly who are in fact also an excluded constituency in terms of ICT access and use,” Dr. Machengete said.

Dr. Machengete also called on stakeholders to include the elderly in digital literacy programs and ICT skills development initiatives so that they fully participate in the digital economy.