POTRAZ speaks out on Internet outage during Chamisa’s Rally

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe has dismissed claims of deliberate internet outage that happened during Chamisa’s rally last week .

Speaking during the Econet 5G launch Postal Telecommunications Regulatory of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Dr Gift Machengete dismissed claims by an an online publication, a couple of days ago, where the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) purported that the Internet Slowdown experienced last Sunday was deliberate as it was meant to scuffle media.

“As the Regulatory Authority, I know these accusations are false. The Internet was not tempered with but this was a case of too much traffic at the same time which, overwhelmed the networks. Such is the characteristic of 4G. With 5G these glitches are going to be a thing of the past,”

This comes after an internet service slowdown was experienced during the Yellow Sunday rally by Citizen’s Coalition for Change party on February 20 .

The Yellow Rally was the the launch campaign for the Citizen’s coaliation for Change party and was formed last month by Nelson Chamisa after he was declared to not be a legimate ruler for a long -time opposition group movement for democratic Change .