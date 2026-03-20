By Ross Moyo

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has received several awards, including CEO of the Year (Regulatory) at the Africa CEO Roundtable awards, Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year Award, and Best in ICT Inclusion for People with Disabilities at the Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards.

The awards recognize POTRAZ’s efforts to promote digital inclusion and cybersecurity. “Research is the engine of innovation, allowing us to challenge assumptions, foster critical thinking, and provide evidence-based solutions,” said Dr. Gift Machengete, Director-General of POTRAZ at one of the awards ceremonies.

POTRAZ has been working to promote digital inclusion and expand access to ICT services. The organization has implemented various initiatives, including the National Broadband Plan, which aims to ensure every citizen is digitally included.

The plan is built on two cornerstone goals to be achieved by 2030. “Goal 1 is Ubiquitous broadband coverage. This means 100 percent coverage in all areas where people live, work, travel and learn, with a high speed of not less than 1 Mbps,” said Eng David Madondo, Telecommunications Engineer at POTRAZ.

POTRAZ has also been working to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. The organization has launched various initiatives, including the Innovation Fund, which provides funding for innovative projects.

The fund has supported several projects, including a mobile app that provides access to healthcare services. “ICT research is no longer a luxury but a national imperative,” said Dr. Machengete.

POTRAZ has also been working to promote digital literacy and skills development. The organization has launched various initiatives, including training programs for women and youth.

The programs aim to equip participants with digital skills and promote entrepreneurship. “We are committed to building a resilient and inclusive digital environment,” said Dr. Machengete.

POTRAZ’s efforts have been recognized by various organizations. The organization has received several awards, and such awards as the CEO of the Year (Regulatory) recognize POTRAZ’s commitment to promoting digital inclusion and innovation. “We will continue to work towards promoting digital inclusion and innovation,” said Dr. Machengete.