Potraz Q3 Sector Reporter, Significant Data and Mobile Pentration Decline

  • Mobile, Internet/data and fixed telephone subscriptions
    Active fixed telephone lines increased 1.5% to reach 246,722 in
    the second quarter of 2022, from 243,123 recorded in the first
    quarter of 2022
  • the total number of active mobile subscriptions declined by 2% to reach
    14,006,034 in the second quarter, from 14,289,085 recorded in
    the first quarter of 2022.
  • The total number of active Internet and data subscriptions also
    declined by 3.5% to reach 9,293,560, from 9,644,271 in the first
    quarter of 2022.

