Potraz offers Free internet access for Murambinda

The Postal Telecommunications and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe has turned the Murambinda Post Office into a digital community information centre offering free Internet access to the local community.

Addressing delagates during the official commissioning of the center, Potraz Director General Dr Gift Kalisto Machengete said that their organisation will cater for the connectivity costs till December this year, as they seek to encourage usage and help cut costs for the community members still smuttimg from Covid.

“As we focus on affordability as the lynchpin for Internet access and use, the Community Information Centre will provide free Internet access to patrons until year end, while those accessing the Internet through the Community Network will pay negligible rates. ” said Machengete.

He also added that they are working towards a $1 usd whatsapp bundle.

” I am informed that the ultimate target for the Community Network is to charge only One US Dollar for an unlimited monthly Whatsapp Bundle. How awesome would that be.” said Machengete.

The move will connect thousands from the busy growth point via wifi and fixed Internet access plus typing and printing services being offered from the post office premises.

Potraz is currently on an overdrive to connect the unconnected across the country with more than 160 of such centr already been deployed across the country.

The initiative is funded by the Universal Service Fund (USF) which seeks to connect the marginalised and communities where there is no business case for the corporate world.