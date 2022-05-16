POTRAZ Encouraging Girl Participation In ICTs

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe has said that it was putting in place several initiatives to increase the participation of the girl child in ICT.

In his keynote address to Mark the International Day Of Girls in ICT,POTRAZ Director General Dr Gift Machengete said that the regulator was working on bridging the gender digital divide.

“Like all ITU member states,Zimbabwe is encouraged to carry out activities thatare targeted at creating awareness on ICT careers and encouraging the participation of girls and young women in ICT,”he said.

The Girls in ICT initiative of the international Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a global effort to raise awareness on empowering and encouraging women to actively participate in ICT careers.

This year,the commemorations were at Regina Mundi High School in Gweru under the theme,”Access and Safety” drawing attention to the critical need for a more secure online space and Dr Machengete reiterated that the government was working on making the online spaces secure for all especially girls all versed with ICTs.

“Furthermore the protection of the cyberspace is a key priority of government and efforts are being made to ensure the security of our ICT infrastructure and the online services,so that they are a safer space for our children who have become conversant with ICTs,”he added.