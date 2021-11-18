POTRAZ DG Says ICT Infrastructure Is Nothing Without Cyber Security





Postal and Regulatory Authority Of Zimbabwe (Potraz) Director General Dr Gift Kalisto Machengete says ICT infrastructure development without a requisite cyber security plan is futile and only regrattable.



Addressing ICT stakeholders during the cyber security month at Zimbabwe defense University (ZDU), the Potraz head said, Zimbabwe must be fully intergrated and subscribe into the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) system, that is deploying a requisite cyber security system to help mitigate possible attacks.



“The ITU objective number 2 specifically identifies cyber security as a key enabler for growth.Yes ICTs are enablers but without cyber security they are nothing, It is cyber securities which are enablers of growth,”said Dr Machengete.



Reliable ICT networks and their services, which are critical infrastructures, are crucial in ensuring public welfare, economic stability, law enforcement and defence operations and Dr Machengete emphasized the importance of investing in cyber security.



“If there is no security, we have done nothing.It can actually be retrogressive,

cyber security is therefore important,”added Dr. Machengete.



National Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to raise the flag about how vital cybersecurity is, across the country , ensuring that all Zimbabweans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online.