POTRAZ Commits To Promoting Digital Technology

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe [POTRAZ] today has allowed the Village of Hope Children’s Home to access information and aspires to create the lives they imagine for themselves with unlimited access to innovation tools.

In line with their commitment to universal digital access, POTRAZ has been actively working to ensure that every citizen of Zimbabwe, regardless of their location or abilities, is included in the digital revolution, people with disabilities in both rural and urban centres, are also included.

These initiatives are fundamental to their mandate of leaving no place and nobody behind in the journey towards a digitally empowered Zimbabwe.

POTRAZ Director General, Dr Gift Machengete reaffirmed the Authority’s unwavering commitment to expanding digital access throughout Zimbabwe.

“Our focus remains steadfast on bridging the digital divide, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Access to information and technology is a right, not a privilege, and we must ensure this right is upheld for every Zimbabwean child,” said Dr Machengete.

Chief Executive Officer Simon Chimutsotso of DFA said, “We have connected over 1,200 schools and clinics through VISA technology in Harare, Bulawayo, and Mutare and we are finishing a project that connects South Africa and Zambia via Zimbabwe. We are at the commercialization stage we have done over 1000 kilometres of fibre on the ground”.