By Ross Moyo

The Postal TeleCommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) hackaton mentoring sessions will only be done online.

On their program Potraz confimed,

“LOCATION, ONLINE AND FROM 3PM TO 4PM ZIMBABWE TIME.”

This follows the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) being an equal stakeholder alongside Potraz in holding successful mentoring sessions for Zimbabweans.

Potraz have also indicated expectations,

“Detailed Insights into the ITU WTSA Hackathon including problem statements, rules and submission tips.

“Guidance on navigating ITUs prestandard focus and correspondence group on AI.

“Interactive question and answer to session to address your specific questions.”

The Postal on Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will this week, 26 September 2024, offer an opportunity to mentor innovators at the ITU WTSA Hackathon

and the broader ML5G challenges.

In a circulator the national regulator released, Potraz invites the relevant stating,

“Join us on 26 September 2024 for an enlightening mentoring session to deepen your understanding and engagement with the ITU WTSA Hackathon and the broader ML5G challenges. ”

Potraz continues,

“Following the successful launch of our collaboration with ITU in May 2024, this event promises to build on the momentum with expert guidance and insights.”