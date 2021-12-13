POTRAZ Boss Machengete Wins Top Award





Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director General,Dr Gift Machengete was recently awarded the Businessman Of The Year Award at the National Leadership and Management Excellence Awards.



The annual awards ceremony is aimed at recognising the contribution and dedication to developing and promoting best practices in management and leadership by the Zimbabwe Institute Of Management.



Dr Machengete has been at the forefront of several strategies initiative since ascending to the POTRAZ Director General few years ago.



This year, under Dr Machengete’s leadership, POTRAZ procured the Automated Postal Service Quality of Service Monitoring system, which monitored issues such as mail and parcel delivery period and package handling among other things.



This will improve on the Authority’s quality of service enforcement mechanisms.





Dr Machengete has also brought efficiency and accountability to the telecoms regulatory body by superintending over the efficient utilization of financial resources by POTRAZ and USF in line with Board approved budget allocations and board approved budget variations and supplementary eee budgets.



The Authority’s 2020 financial statements were audited by the Auditor General. POTRAZ and USF did not have issues with the Auditor General as funds were used in line with Public Finance Management Act, Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act and strict adherence to Board Approved Internal Policies.



