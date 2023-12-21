POTRAZ Boss Calls For More Action To Bridge The Digital Divide

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Director General Dr Gift Machengete has called on African countries to put more effort and resources towards bridging the digital gap on the continent.

In his keynote address during the African Telecommunications Union ICT Day, Dr Machengete said that Africa was facing a lot of challenges in bridging the digital gap and as such collective actions are crucial to ensure that no one and no place is left behind in Africa’s digital revolution.

‘’Digital inclusion levels are low on the continent. In this regard, a lot still needs to be done to ensure we get where we need to in terms of ICT access and use,’’ he said.

The continent continues to lag despite progress in recent years with only 36% of Africa’s population having broadband Internet access in 2022.

The POTRAZ boss also urged countries to capitalize on investment opportunities on the continent. He added