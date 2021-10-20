Postal Services Will Not Die” – Machengete

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) Director General (DG) Dr. Gift Kalisto Machengete says Postal services kept the Zimbabwe economy running during the coronavirus pandemic-induced national lockdown.Addressing 200 delagates who had gathered in kwekwe for the Potraz 2021 Hackathon the DG emphasized the need for the postal services to adapt with the times so its never left behind to ensure its survival and that it will not die.

In essence it means postal services will not die if it ups its antenna on technological advancements and challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.It is of paramount importance that wheNever technology is changing the world is changing and we must change with it or be left out and left behind to die.

In recognition of the import role that Posts play in the wellbeing of humanity, government saw it fit to declare Posts as an essential service to ensure provision of goods and services during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. This saw, among other things, the posts delivering medicines and food hampers to needy communities sheltering from the pandemic.

Machengete, who was addressing 200 delagates who had gathered in kwekwe for the Potraz 2021 Hackathon, which ran under the themes #TowardsADigitalEconomyInACOVID-19Zim

#TowardsVision2030WithAgric-Tech”said the Post Office has diversified to offer a host of other services that promote both financial inclusion and convenience.

Post offices process money orders ,insurance cover and have also been essential in e-commerce and in the near future they will be the hub for e-government services, a project which the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services is seized with in partnership with other stakeholders including POTRAZ.