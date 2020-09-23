Postal, Courier Services record massive 79.7% decline

The Postal and Courier Services have been hit hard by Covid-19 after the recent report show a massive revenue decline as the global pandemic exacerbated the substitution of paper communication by electronic methods.

A 2020 second quarter (Q2) Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) report shows that total postal and courier volumes declined by 79,7% to record 272 881 items from 1 342 957 recorded in the previous quarter.

According to the report, this has been the lowest postal and courier volume the sector has experienced in a long time, after averaging above a million in the previous quarters.

Revenues declined by 2,1% to record ZW$69,4 million (US$849 449) from ZW$70,9 million (US$867 809), while other units revenues surged, while total operating costs by postal and courier operators grew by 13% to record ZW$58,7 million (US$718 482) from ZW$51,9 million (US$635 250) recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

“Postal and courier volumes declined significantly as people and businesses resorted to sending documents electronically. There were also challenges in channelling items to and from several destinations because of lockdown policies in different countries,” Potraz said.

“However, postal and courier volumes are expected to improve in the coming quarters as restrictions are eased globally and industry fully reopens. However, postal and courier volumes are expected to improve in the coming quarters as restrictions are eased globally and industry fully reopens.”

International courier volumes, which are a major source of income for postal and courier operators, declined significantly as people and businesses resorted to sending documents electronically

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...