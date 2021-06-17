Zimbabwe internet and data subscription rises to 9,029,644

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) said there has been an increase in active internet and data subscriptions by 1.7 percent to reach 9,029,644, from 8,875,649 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the first quarter of 2021 sector performance report, the internet penetration rate has also increased by 0.2 percent to reach 61.1 percent, from 60.9 percent in the previous quarter.

On the other hand, active fixed telephone lines declined by 1 percent to record 249,486, from 252,067 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, the fixed tele-density remained at 1.7 percent.

Active mobile telephone subscriptions also declined by 1.7 percent, to 13 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, from 13.2 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Accordingly, the mobile penetration rate declined by 2.7 percent to reach 87.8 percent, compared to 90.5 percent in the last quarter of 2020.

Active subscriptions have been experiencing seasonal fluctuations over the past year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on demand and consumer behaviour.Internet and data subscriptionInternet and data subscription