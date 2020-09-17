POSB Merges Bank branches

Peoples Own Savings Bank has announced that it will permanently merge some of its branches as part of its digitisation process.

Customers are being urged to do transactions using the Bank’s digital platforms.

The integration comes with effect from 1 October 2020.

POSB announced the new development to customers on Wednesday.

“The Peoples Own Savings Bank will be discontinuing operations at Mbare, Harare main, Parirenyatwa, and Nkulumane branches effective 1 October 2020 in line with the Banks’s digitalisation strategy.”

Account maintained at these branches will be automatically migrated on behalf of customers and merged with these branches respectively,Southerton ,Chiedza,Westgate and Fort street.

