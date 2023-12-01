One of the country’s leading digital solutions telecommunications companies, NetOne is embracing the spirit of gratitude and gifting through their ongoing “Pinda Manake ne NetOne” Christmas promotion, with a mission to transform lives.

The institution is committed to supporting disadvantaged communities through various initiatives, including grocery donations.

The promotion brings joy and excitement to its customers and reinforces the company’s dedication to making a positive impact in society.

The “Pinda Manake ne NetOne” Christmas promotion offers customers a chance to win incredible prizes by simply recharging their accounts with 1USD or more, by participating, customers can anticipate, Grocery Voucher Prizes: Every day, 100 lucky individuals will have the opportunity to win grocery vouchers worth 30USD from popular stores like OK, Bon Marche, and Food Lovers.

These vouchers will be awarded from Monday to Friday and will be valid for an impressive duration of 3 months.

NetOne Pvt Ltd General Manager Learnmore Musunda expressed excitement about the promotion.

“We are thrilled to give our customers a Merry Christmas and a refreshing Back To School Season with these amazing grocery voucher prizes. It is our way of showing gratitude to our loyal customers.”

NetOne takes its commitment to sustainable living seriously by awarding three individuals each month with a complete 5KVA solar system, this includes batteries, panels, and an inverter, providing the winners with a reliable and renewable energy source.

Musunda added, “We believe in providing our customers with long-term benefits, and these solar system rewards are a testament to that commitment. We aim to transform lives by bringing sustainable energy solutions to our customers’ homes.”

On Borehole Drilling and Installation and recognizing the importance of access to clean water, NetOne is presenting three individuals each month with the valuable opportunity to win borehole drilling and installation services.

This contribution will bring reliable water sources to selected communities for three months. By providing this essential resource, NetOne aims to uplift and empower disadvantaged communities.

Musunda emphasizes, “Through our borehole prizes, we are not only providing access to clean water but also supporting the communities in their journey towards self-sufficiency.”

Supporting the Albinism Community:

NetOne’s commitment to assisting disadvantaged communities extends beyond the promotion itself. Recently, the company made a significant contribution to individuals living with Albinism in Gokwe, Gweru, Shurugwi, and Zvishavane.

By donating suncreams and lotions, NetOne aims to combat stigmatisation and support this vulnerable community. Musunda highlights the importance of this initiative, saying, “We believe in inclusivity and equality, and our donation of suncreams and lotions to individuals living with Albinism reflects our commitment to fighting stigmatization. NetOne is proud to play a role in assisting and empowering this community.”

NetOne Pvt Ltd’s “Pinda Manake ne NetOne” Christmas promotion exemplifies the company’s commitment to spreading joy, transforming lives, and making a positive impact in less disadvantaged communities. With exciting prizes such as grocery vouchers, solar systems, and borehole services, NetOne is actively contributing to the well-being and empowerment of its customers. Additionally, the company’s support for the Albinism community further underscores its dedication to inclusivity and equality. As customers participate in this promotion, they join NetOne in creating a brighter future for all.