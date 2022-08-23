Pastor Haisa, Gospel Artists Bemoan Treatment By Corporates As NetOne Steps Up

Renowned clergyman and musician par Excellence Pastor Haisa alongside many other gospel artists have followed the steps of the biblical Prophet Jeremiah who lamented in the old testament book of Lamentations this time about treatment that the corporate world always gives them a raw deal.They however praised Zimbabwe’s Telcos NetOne for stepping up to do things differently in relation to their welfare and music as well as sermons meant for business.

Speaking at an overly subscribed breakfast meeting between NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani and the gospel artists, one artist said the corporate world turns a blind eye on gospel artists business needs while jumping to do more than anticipated for circular world artists.

The Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) Foward in Faith(Fif) Church Pastor Lawrence Haisa said artists must be well remunerated and cared for adding that, “Gospel musicians marriages end because of poverty the gospel artists carry with them.”

Haisa said , “Fanike inini ndinofemerwa neMweya waMwari(I’m Inspired by God the Holy Spirit when I write music God himself takes control of me and gives me what to write, tells me what to write prophetically!”

Pastor Haisa continued, “Pandinonyora nekuyimba nziyo dzechitendero.I always worry why gospel artists give up on their careers?”

“Vakadzi vopedzisira votitiza nenyaya yezhara mumusha memuyimbi wenziyo dzedenga nekuda kweava vasingatibhadhari mimhanzi yedu yavanoshandisa,”added Haisa.( Our wives then choose to leave us gospel artists because of people who use our music without paying)

“Zimdancehall artists get more respect and money for any event they participate in!” Bellowed another gospel artist who expects to be hosting a 3500 filled event soon.

The artist said the corporate team must take a leaf from NetOne who have decided to do things differently and partner gospel artists at the same level as they do other musicians.

NetOne is the first corporation to exclusively call out gospel singers and preachers and partner with them a strategy into action by ensuring within 7 days, a framework is in-place and ready for implementation to benefit both parties involved, the artists and NetOne corporate itself.

One artist thanked NetOne for their support stating, “Not many corporates come out to support gospel artists…it really shows we have an organization which is action oriented.”