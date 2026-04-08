A recent suggestion by the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera to ban children under the age of 18 from accessing social media has sparked debate across Zimbabwe raising an important question as to whether restricting access is enough, or should the focus be on guidance and education at home?

Minister Mavetera recently in an interview with ZiFm cemented her suggestion of submitting a proposal to have social media banned for children under 18 years citing how it’s endangering the children.

The proposed measures are aimed at protecting children from online threats such as cyberbullying, exposure to explicit content, and interaction with strangers who may pose as peers or trustworthy individuals.

Children and teenagers are among the most active internet users in Zimbabwe, often engaging on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

While these platforms offer opportunities for learning and social connection, they also expose young users to risks.

Though the proposed ban focuses on restricting access, it’s important to note that parents play the most immediate and effective role in protecting children online.

Just as children are taught not to talk to strangers in real life, they should be taught the same rule applies on the internet so as to keep them safe

Parents are encouraged to talk openly with children about online risks and set boundaries on screen time and platform use

They should also understand the apps and platforms their children use

This will help children develop digital awareness rather than relying solely on restrictions.

Most netizens say enforcement may be difficult, as children can bypass restrictions using false information or shared accounts.

More importantly, they argue that banning access without education could leave children unprepared for future digital environments.

As Zimbabwe continues to expand internet access and digital services, children are becoming part of the online world at an earlier age.

This makes digital literacy and parental involvement essential.

While government policy may provide a layer of protection, the first line of defence remains at home, through guidance, communication and awareness.

In the end, the debate is not only about whether children should be on social media, but whether they are equipped to use it safely.