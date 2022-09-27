Paramount Garments Youmans Claim Zim Processes 30% Cotton With 70% Exported Raw,

Mnangagwa’s Line In Luring Investors At 77th UN General Assembly

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has quoted Paramount Garments/Exports and Paramount Archer Group Finance Director (GFD) Jeremy Youmans after agreeing with the Industrialist and Association for Cotton Value Adders of Zimbabwe (ACVAZ) Vice Chairman that the country needs to lure Investment in the cotton to clothing strategy value chain. The Investment is most welcome either from locals or the Zimbabwean diaspora and their American friends or whoever is willing to partner government get out of this quagmire.

Addressing the Zimbabwean diaspora littered all over the world on the sidelines of the United Nations 77th General Assembly in New York, United States of America, President Mnangagwa agreed with Jeremy Youmans assertion that indeed the country only has capacity to process 30% of its cotton with the rest, sadly the bulk 70% being Exported Raw to other nations who then value add it and sell it back to us having gained a million times over through their beneficiation.

In an exclusive Interview with TechnoMag, the Paramount Garments Group FD initially raised the anomaly stating that industry can work hand in glove with government to turn around our fortunes.

The Paramount Archer Group Finance Director who doubles as Acvaz vice chair and Also Zimbabwe Clothing Manufacturers Association ( ZCMA) chair Jeremy Youmans exclusively told TechnoMag, “The cotton chain and the issue of lint shortages and the need to work together to make the chain work is of paramount importance.”

With the new model of agriculture introduced by the Second Republic, the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said, Zimbabwe has now achieved food security.

“We produce cotton locally and we only have the capacity in Zimbabwe to process 30 percent of that cotton; the bulk — 70 percent — we export raw, which means there is a great opportunity for investment so that we process and value-add our products. This is the same with many products in agriculture,” said the President.

“We think it is necessary to produce food and have agro-processing industries, and that requires investment and modern technology.”

The Technology required in the cotton value strategy chain once invested will go a long way in addressing the 70% that is lost through export.Zimbabwe would not have been affected in its cooking oil production which was caused by the Russia-Ukraine war had it not been exporting the bulk of its cotton lint.

This interface meeting between President Mnangagwa and the diaspora plus potential investors was attended by Cabinet Ministers Professor Amon Murwira (Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development), Professor Mthuli Ncube (Minister of Finance and Economic Development), Ambassador Frederick Shava (Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade) and Dr Sekai Nzenza (Minister of Industry and Commerce).

This was after President Mnangagwa had outlined opportunities in agriculture, mining, tourism and energy sectors.

President Mnangagwa also said laws that were discouraging investment had been scrapped, while would-be investors were likely to benefit from tax breaks.

“At one time, Zimbabwe was the breadbasket of the region, but after we took the land, our economy collapsed and our agriculture also collapsed. It has taken us some time but I am happy that now, with the model of agriculture we have introduced, the yields per hectare are now higher than before we took the land.”

Mnangagwa added that, Zimbabwe, has tracts of land that potential investors could use to grow their preferred crops..

Paramount Garments/Exports is one local investor which has been the largest manufacturing exporter over the past decades and exports 60% of its produce bringing in the requisite foreign currency which boosts the local economy.Other investors who learnt about Paràmouñt’s role after President Mnangagwa quoted it’s Group FD and the Acvaz Vice Chair also learnt they can invest from the United States with interest in cotton to clothing strategy, pharmaceuticals, construction, mining and vast agriculture opportunities presenting themselves as a low-hanging fruit in Zimbabwe and are determined to be on the ground starting next month.

The investors told President Mnangagwa during a lively interactive session here yesterday that they have been moved by his mantra “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” and clear policies that facilitate ease of doing business.

Many Diasporans responded to the President’s pitch, including Dr Tawanda Gumbo, a biotechnologist, who said they intend to build a biotechnology city in Zimbabwe.

Another who pointed interest in the cotton chain beneficiation, Mr Stephen Kamal, a Kenyan based in the US, said he is interested in agrochemicals and processing.

“I am thrilled that when I come to Zimbabwe I will be guaranteed land; we are coming to Zimbabwe to build infrastructure,” he said.

Textile companies are struggling to survive as there is no cotton lint left in the country. 210 workers were let go this week at Zimbabwe’s biggest textile mill as there is no work for them. Further losses are expected as raw material stocks are exhausted. Cotton is one of ten value chains identified by government as priorities as part of the national strategy to industrialise and create employment. All exports of cotton lint are subject to export lincensing to ensure enough Cotton is made available to local spinners to value add into yarn and fabrics which they sell to the local clothing sector.

The responsibility for issuing the licences rests with the Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.According to industry experts, before the export licenses can be approved it must be checked that the local spinners have been supplied.A national regulation states that 30% of the cotton lint produced must be made available for local spinners. TechnoMag caught up exclusively with Association of Cotton Value Adders of Zimbabwe (ACVAZ) Vice Chairman Jeremy Youmans to comment and he said, “We can’t have this situation if we are serious about having a cotton chain in Zimbabwe.

“If no cotton is made available for local manufacturing we have no value chain. Why was it allowed it to be exported. We put all the systems in place to maximise local value addition and then they are not followed and now companies are severely effected with large jobs losses and viability uncertainty.

Mr Youmans added, “That lint was under commercial contracts to the spinners and some of those contracts are not being honoured.If the textile sector can’t produce fabric, and downsize, clothing companies will follow.”

The crop size this year is expected to reach only 47,000 tons. 30% of this should be made available to the local spinners. But the spinners can actually only utilise about half of that meaning ginners are still able to export about 85%. Another industry player said, that whilst a lot of effort was being put into formalising the value chain there was too much personal interest diverting the nation’s assets and preventing the value chain and employment happening.