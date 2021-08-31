Our Vision is to enable digitization by 2023: Chipo Mutasa

TelOne Managing Director Ms Chipo Mutasa has set an ambitious target for the state owned telecommunications company amid revelations that she wants to digitize Zimbabwe by 2023. Speaking at the company’s recently tour of the TelOne Call Centre, Data Centre and National Operations, TelOne Boss and CEO Ms Chipo Mtasa echoed TelOne’s contribution to an enabling environment of internet access at village level by 2030 stating that TelOne is nurturing the requisite personnel to accomplish this task. The TelOne CEO said ”Our vision is to enable digitization by 2023.We are now offering a degree in telecomms in association with NUST and our first graduands are coming though this year.” She added, ”Market share means we will be able to provide a dividend.” referring to the penetration the local firm has managed. Speaking at the same occasion Provincial Development Coordinator for Harare Metropolitan Province, Tafadzwa Muguti has said Zimbabwe is on course to attain internet access at village level by 2030.Minister Chidau added that digital infrastructure was critical for the achievement of national development goals as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). “As you are probably aware, NDS1 is an economic blueprint that is expected to guide national development strategies and harmonise developmental efforts between 2021 and the year 2025.” The sharp shooter and straight talker who is also an IT expert said ”We are building content for the province to collectively support the local authorities.” ”Understand the fibre connectivity within yo local authorities” ”We cannot devolve if we don’t have local connectivity,” said Muguti. Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Oliver Chidau also added his weight ”Zimbabwe is set set to have Internet access at village level by 2030 through the extension of the fibre optic backbone and last mile connectivity, the targeted Internet penetration rate by 2025 was 75,42 percent.”Minister Chidau’s vision is in tandem with the head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, president ED Mnangagwa’s overall 2030 vision to make Zimbabwe a middle income earning. economy by 2030, whilst Ms Mtasa’s may sound over-ambitious to digitize way earlier by 2023. Minister Chidau said the digital infrastructure provided by TelOne and other players in the ICT industry is a key enabler for various businesses and endeavours by people resident in the province. “It creates and sustains employment within the Province. It is in light of this that we are truly proud of the world class service provided by TelOne which has truly distinguished itself in the ICT sector.”