Only 21 Out Of 92 Local Authorities, Submit For Audit

Disheartening news has been revealed by the country’s Auditor General Mildred Chiri that few local authorities, 23% of councils have up-to-date financial accounts. This means the majority 71 of the local authorities have defied the Auditor General Chiri by not submitting for audit.

“Out of the 92 local authorities, 21 had current (2021) financial statements submitted for audit, while 71 had not submitted their accounts as at May 31, 2022,” Chiri said in her report.

“Governance issues dominated major findings as there was an 11% increase from 2020 (42%) to 2021 (53%) and the same have remained high in all my reports over the last five years.

“The 2021 annual report had governance issues that I have perennially reported on and these include absence of key policies, non-compliance with laws and other regulatory provisions, poor contract management and mismanagement of assets.”

The Auditor General further indicated payments of millions of US$, EUR100 809 and ZAR385,4 million were made from sub-exchequer accounts, which are also revenue receiving accounts, but there were no supporting documents to back up these frivolous transactions.

“The respective supporting documents for the payments were not available. In terms of government accounting, all expenditure is supposed to be paid from the Paymaster-General’s Account. Monies paid from the exchequer account may not be properly accounted for and disclosed,” Chiri added.

Auditor Chiri also in her report mentioned a case in which $7,7 million was used by some ministries to finance their appropriation activities without obtaining Treasury authority from both the Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

“This deprived the funds from undertaking planned activities. There was no evidence produced to show that the funds had been reimbursed,” Chiri lamented.

“Therefore, the audit could not ascertain the validity of these payments. Unavailability of supporting documents leads to lack of transparency in the usage of public resources,” Chiri explained without mincing her words.

An amount in millions of dollars was paid for procurement of assets by some ministries, but the assets were not delivered and this did not go down well with the office of the Auditor General.

The Auditor General also said full payments were seemingly made always in advance as a precondition of the contracts yet there was no correspondence in delivery of services.

“However, at the time of concluding the audit, the suppliers had not delivered the assets. Payments in advance may result in loss of public funds in the event that the supplier fails to deliver. Public service delivery is compromised if assets procured are not delivered on time.”

The office of the Auditor General also unearthed anomalies in debt collection systems, with uncollected debt ballooning to $184,2 million compared to $76,1 million in the previous year.

“There was an increase in non-collection of monies due to the government by the fund accounts. The fund managers did not apply effective strategies to collect amounts due to fund accounts. Service delivery remained constrained in the respective funds as resources were tied up in debtors. If the trend continues the outstanding amounts will be rendered valueless due to the inflationary environment,” the Auditor-General said.