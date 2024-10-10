OneConnect Solutions Empower All Sectors & Beyond Technology Adding CSR

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s second leading Telecommunications company, NetOne Private Ltd offers OneConnect Solutions which empower all sectors in the country and also goes beyond technology with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani made these revelations at the Mobile Network Operator’s 5G Services launch at Boka floors in Harare yesterday.

In his remarks, the NetOne boss said, “our OneConnect solutions empowers sectors including construction, transportation, mining, and beyond to excel in a rapidly evolving global market. This is about innovation that drives economic growth, fosters entrepreneurship, and creates sustainable employment opportunities for our people.”

“In education, we are closing the digital divide by providing ICT resources to rural and marginalized schools. We are ensuring that every Zimbabwean child, regardless of their location, has the tools to thrive in a modern, digital world. This is how we build a future-ready workforce and secure Zimbabwe’s place as a leader on the global stage.”

Mushanawani added,

“I want to highlight that our commitment goes beyond technology. Through NetOne’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, we are delivering real impact to communities. We are installing solar-powered boreholes, creating nutritional gardens, and supporting poverty alleviation programs. This is about more than connectivity – it’s about uplifting lives and addressing the challenges our people face.”

The Engineer validated that their 5G Services launch benefits every sphere of life adding, “As we celebrate today’s launch, we also reaffirm our dedication to sustainability and inclusivity. We are building a future where technology serves everyone, ensuring no community is left behind.”

Engineer Mushanawani thanked government’s leadership that steered the Telcos to such great heights.

“Honourable Vice President, it is your leadership and your vision that has inspired NetOne and Zimbabwe to dream bigger and aim higher. As we launch this 5G services, we are confident that the ripple effects will transform lives, industries, and communities across the nation and the SADC region.”