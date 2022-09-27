Nyanga High Innovation Mesmerize National Business Case Competitions (NBCC) Finals

Nyanga High School came out top at a recent National Business Case Competitions (NBCC) Finals held in the capital.

The Marist Brothers innovation side were unmoved coming up with a unique innovation that amazed the judges and mesmerized everyone at the just-concluded NBCC Finals.

A team of a-level form six students from Nyanga High fluently demonstrated and explained their pig feeding project that seeks to revive Nyanga’s agricultural economy.According to the competition rules, they had to pitch their idea in five minutes.

“In order for us young entrepreneurs to be innovative we have not only thought outside the box, but also without it, recognizing the abundance of the tree proclaimed of the year 2021 as mentioned by the Zimbabwean Forest Commission, Musekesa or mutukutu and have managed to create an ecological organic feed directly from this gold resource, “said a teammate Donald Tombo (19).

The team member added that they have conducted tests on their school’s pigs and the new pig farmer has proven efficient and has the same nutritional value with existing livestock feed.

Milton Boys High School which pocketed a $ 1,000 cash prize after launching a unique cereal bike came second while Westridge High School launched a biking adventure and settled for third place with a $ 750 cash prize.Milton Boys High team who hail from the City of Kings Bulawayo, confidently presented a unique cereal dubbed “Health Eats”, a breakfast cereal made from indigenous and exotic fruits.

The Bulawayo all boys team presented a range of organic breakfast treats made from real tropical banana, orange, pineapple and indigenous msawa fruit extracts that not only contain amol, but are also convenient as there is no need to add additional ingredients such as sweeteners and milk.