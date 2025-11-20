By Ross Moyo

The second installment of the NUST-Dandemutande Symposium 2025, hosted at Cresta Oasis in Msasa, Harare, brought together women leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs to focus on empowerment and growth. This year’s event, a follow-up to last year’s successful symposium at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), centered on the theme “Empowering Young Women, Empowering Zimbabwe’s Future Generations.”

Dandemutande Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Lorraine R. Chakuchichi-Nyahwa, represented the organization, stating, “Dandemutande, as an ICT provider, is here to help every woman present to meet the objectives of the symposium: to Learn, Unlearn, and Relearn.” She emphasized the need for businesswomen to adapt, saying, “As businesswomen leaders, we must unlearn what is for yesterday, unlearn what is not taking us forward. We must relearn new skills, especially ICT skills that Dandemutande provides for every girl child and woman.”

The Guest of Honour, Mrs. Salome Mutsinze, Founder of Mother Touch Group of Schools, urged attendees to eschew shortcuts to success. “There is no microwave success,” she said, highlighting the importance of policies safeguarding women’s progress, including Zimbabwe’s Constitution (Sections 17 and 80), SADC gender laws, Zimbabwe’s National Gender Policy 2022-2030, and the Education Amendment Act 2020.”

Mrs. Mutsinze shared her inspiring journey, from starting with 47 students in a humble setting to building a network of schools in Harare, Selous, and Victoria Falls. Addressing critics, she attributed her success to merit, not external influence, outlining five key principles guiding her career: spiritual foundation, discipline, excellence, resilience, and perseverance. She recounted overcoming significant challenges, including financial losses during Zimbabwe’s economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing her resilience and faith.

Drawing from Proverbs 24:16, “For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again, but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes,” Mrs. Mutsinze underscored the importance of rising above setbacks. “As a Christian businesswoman, this verse reminds us that resilience defines the righteous. Despite falling, we can always rise again,” she said.

The symposium provided a platform for sharing experiences, strategies, and networking, aligning with NUST’s commitment to empowering women in academia, business, and beyond.

The event was moderated by Director of Ceremonies, Nanzelelo Ndlovu, who introduced speakers, including Mrs. Bhebhe, Dandemutande CEO Never Ncube, Bulawayo businesswoman Eunice Dhlamini and Nust’s Mrs Sibanda who gave the vote of thanks.Dandemutande’s support underscores its role in fostering women’s empowerment through ICT.