By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s government has declared “no refund” signs displayed by some retail outlets, popularly known as “runners”, and other shops illegal, warning that the practice constitutes a criminal offence that will lead to prosecution.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the “No Refund” disclaimers are legally void, calling them an unlawful attempt by businesses to bypass national trade protections.

“Some people do not know that it is illegal to put a disclaimer that there is no refund,” Minister Ndlovu said. “It is illegal, and if there are people who are doing that, an informed consumer is advised to notify the authorities.”

The government has approved the Consumer Protection Policy (2026-2030) to fortify consumer rights against the challenges of an increasingly sophisticated and evolving marketplace.

The policy was introduced by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, and is aimed at promoting fair trading practices and protecting consumers.

Minister Ndlovu noted that the policy will also regulate the supply of goods and services, safeguard the rights of consumers, and promote fair trading practices in the marketplace.

The policy will also promote the production of quality goods and services in order to meet the needs of an empowered consumer, ultimately improving the country’s domestic and international competitiveness.

The government has warned that it will not hesitate to take action against businesses that fail to comply with the new policy, and has urged consumers to report any instances of non-compliance.

The move is seen as a major victory for consumers, who have often been subjected to unfair trading practices by some businesses..