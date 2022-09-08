New Policy To Guide ICT Sector In The Pipeline

Dr Muswere said government’s core business is to connect the unconnected and this was currently underway through state enterprises in partnership with the private sector.

Government is set to unveil a policy that is meant to guide the sector and provide total connectivity to every parts of the national.

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere made the remarks during the recently held Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe Golf Day.

“His excellency the President will soon launch the policy and will look forward to that so that it guides the technological advancement and utilization of ICTs to develop our country.”

“ The first step in digital economy we are aiming for was to receive the ICT policy and to do this we brought in all our stakeholders, including Liquid Intelligent Technologies and others such as Telone, NetOne , Econet and the Computer Association of Zimbabwe to contribute.

Dr Muswere says the government has also introduced a Smart Zimbabwe Masterplan whose pillars include Smart Agriculture,Smart Health, Smart Education.

“ As a result we are constructing, developing, equipping and connecting institutions from primary , secondary to institutions of higher learning for digitally astute population so we have young people and older people who are ICT enthusiasts and experts across the country.”