New Course To Teach Zimbabweans How to Find Remote Developer Jobs

Local software developer Gwinyai Nyatsoka has come up with an interesting three month training course that is promising Zimbabweans how to code and find remote developer positions, world wide.

Working for any other country while you reside in Zimbabwe or in any other different location has been touted as remote work.

This practice has exploded in popularity with software development. Demand for software developers has surged past supply. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for developers will increase by at least 26% between 2019 and 2026 with many vacancies going unfulfilled.

The Covid 19 pandemic has changed the global outlook on remote work.

Employers now realize that remote work is the biggest draw for finding diverse talent. It eliminates the need for work visas or relocating recruits from their home country. People can work for foreign based companies from the comfort of their home with just a computer and an internet connection.

A new course developed by veteran remote software developer, Gwinyai Nyatsoka, promises to help Zimbabweans take advantage of this opportunity. Gwinyai’s three month course aims to teach Zimbabweans how to code and find remote developer positions.

You do not need a computer science degree or years of experience.

The average salary of a ReactJS or NodeJS developer is $72,000 USD a year. According to Gwinyai, it is not unreasonable to expect a decent pay of at least $1000 to $2000 USD a month after a three month course stint.

A lot of weight is given to your competency and your ability to find remote jobs is key to achieving this. A degree is a bonus but not essential. Gwinyai Nyatsoka has walked through the stages of freelance developer, teach lead and finally CTO without the need for a degree and earned a salary well above average. His reported passive income from his Udemy course is $20,000 USD a year.

Course Prerequisites

You only need a computer and an internet connection to take part in this course. Classes will be live streamed online. In person classes are available but limited. These will be held in Harare at Westgate. Internet will be provided for in person classes but you will be expected to come with your own laptop. You must be at least 16 years or older to be eligible for the course. No entry test is required, the course is open to all.

How to Apply

Applications for the course can be made here https://gwinyai.com/course-application . If you would like to dive deeper into the course curriculum you can do so here https://gwinyai.com/course-detail . For further enquiries you can reach Gwinyai on his mobile 0771210740.

About the Course Instructor

Gwinyai Nyatsoka has been CTO of a startup called Cobbles based in Boston, Massachusetts for over 2 years. He works remotely from his home in Harare. He has had immense experience working with frontend and backend systems and managing a diverse team of software developers of different nationalities. He is a Udemy best selling instructor for a course he created on iOS development and has taught over 10,000 students from across the globe.

About the Course

The course aims to teach ReactJS and NodeJS to beginner and fairly intermediate software developers over three months. ReactJS is a frontend Javascript framework used to build websites and apps. It is used by companies like Instagram and AirBnB. NodeJS is a backend Javascript framework. It is used by websites and apps for processing data and storage. Students have the choice of learning either just one these technologies or both. ReactJS and NodeJS are among some of the most in demand programming frameworks.

The course curriculum includes how to find remote developer positions and how to build your software developer career. There are many options here which include freelancing on portals like Guru, finding a remote jobs with foreign based companies and launching your own startup. Gwinyai shares his experience with all these options and making the most of them.