By Ross Moyo

NetOne’s OneHealth Telemedicine Virtual Hospital in Mhangura is a shining example of how technology can be leveraged to achieve Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals. The initiative, which provides virtual consultations and remote diagnostics, is a testament to the power of innovation and partnership in driving development.

Speaking at the official opening of the virtual hospital, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, Group Chief Executive Officer of NetOne, emphasized the importance of digital health solutions in improving healthcare outcomes. “A healthy nation is a productive nation, and a connected nation is a competitive nation,” he said.

The OneHealth Telemedicine Virtual Hospital is a key component of NetOne’s corporate social responsibility programme, which focuses on delivering sustainable impact in critical sectors such as health, education, and community development. The initiative has been made possible through partnerships with Zim Smart Village and OneHealth, among others.

The virtual hospital will provide access to specialist medical expertise, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for medical care. This initiative is expected to improve health outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the overall quality of life for the people of Mhangura.

The project aligns with the government’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030, which aim to improve healthcare outcomes and transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy. The initiative also supports the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s mandate to ensure equitable access to healthcare for all Zimbabweans.

Eng. Mushanawani praised the government’s leadership and commitment to strengthening Zimbabwe’s health delivery system. “Your presence here today underscores Government’s resolve to embrace innovation, digital health solutions, and partnerships that enhance service delivery,” he said.

The OneHealth Telemedicine Virtual Hospital is a testament to NetOne’s commitment to connecting communities and enabling innovation. The company has invested in robust digital infrastructure to enable virtual consultations and remote diagnostics, making healthcare more accessible to remote communities.

The initiative has been welcomed by the local community, who see it as a game-changer in addressing healthcare challenges. “This is a significant milestone in our journey towards achieving universal health coverage,” said Hon. Dr. Douglas T. Mombeshora, Minister of Health and Child Care.

NetOne’s innovative approach to healthcare delivery is expected to inspire other companies to invest in digital health solutions, ultimately improving the health and wellbeing of Zimbabweans.