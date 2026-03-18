By Ross Moyo

Netone’s data traffic has grown by 10,20 % according to the third quarter of the sector performance report just released by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

“NetOne’s data traffic increased by 10.20% to 25.29 Petabytes,” the report said.

NetOne’s data traffic has grown significantly, driven by the increasing demand for internet services. The company’s data revenue has also seen a boost, with a reported billions in local currency revenue.

The growth in data traffic is attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and affordable data plans. NetOne has been investing in expanding its network capacity to meet the growing demand.

The company’s focus on improving data services has paid off, with increased data traffic and revenue. NetOne is now one of the leading providers of data services in Zimbabwe.

The telecom sector in Zimbabwe has seen significant growth, with mobile subscriptions increasing by 2.13% to 16,432,685. NetOne’s subscriber base has also grown, with a 1.90% increase.

The growth in data traffic is expected to continue, driven by the increasing adoption of data-intensive services. NetOne is well-positioned to take advantage of this growth.

The company’s investment in network infrastructure is expected to drive growth in its data revenue and improve its market position.

NetOne’s data traffic growth is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy. The company’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction is expected to drive future growth.