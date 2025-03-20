Netone Visits Barcelona To Drive Network Expansion And Modernization

In a bid to bolster its technological capabilities and align with global advancements in telecommunications, a high-level delegation from NetOne, recently visited Barcelona, Spain.

The trip focused on key areas such as network expansion, network modernization, 5G technology, knowledge transfer, and cybersecurity. NetOne’s Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, emphasized the strategic importance of the visit.

“This trip is a critical step in our journey towards achieving sustainable growth and technological excellence. We are focused on aligning our operations with global standards to ensure that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Engineer Mushanawani.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy (NDS1), which aims to drive economic growth and modernization across various sectors.

Accompanying the CEO were key executives, including the Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Learnmore Musunda, who focused on strategies to improve sales, customer experience, and service delivery.

“Our goal is to ensure that our customers enjoy seamless connectivity and world-class services. This visit has provided us with valuable insights into how we can enhance our commercial operations to better serve our market,” said Mr. Musunda.

The Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Christopher Muchechemera, and his team were also part of the delegation, focusing on network modernization and the adoption of 5G technology.

“The future of connectivity lies in 5G, and we are committed to bringing this technology to Zimbabwe. This visit has allowed us to explore cutting-edge solutions that will enable us to modernize our network infrastructure and provide faster, more reliable services to our customers,” said Mr. Muchechemera.

The visit to Barcelona provided the NetOne team with an opportunity to engage with leading experts and explore the latest advancements in telecommunications. The delegation participated in several high-level meetings and workshops, focusing on areas such as network expansion, cybersecurity, and the deployment of 5G technology.

As NetOne continues to position itself as a leader in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector, this visit marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards achieving its strategic objectives. By leveraging the insights and expertise gained during the trip, NetOne is well-positioned to drive innovation, enhance customer experience, and contribute to the realization of Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy.