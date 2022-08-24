NetOne To Make A Killing Via Digital Solutions To Christians

Zimbabwe Mobile Giant NetOne has showed signs that it will make a killing by merely offering digital solutions to its local Christian community.

Addressing delegates whilst launching Zimbabwe’s newest life and game changing service on Friday, the NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Raphael Mushanawani, said they had introduced a product appealing to Christians alone who make up a critical part of their market as a business.

Engineer Mushanawani echoed that,

“Today we affirm our position in the recognition and delivery of digital solutions tailor-made to meet all our customers’ needs,”

“We realize that amongst other facets of well-being; spirituality is one of them. And on to the menu of our platter of packages, we are adding one that reaches out to the Gospel music and Bible sermons lovers.”

The revered Group CEO said the App will ensure that only NetOne subscribers are nourished spiritually when and whenever they want at their own convenience.

This deliberate move by NetOne to target the Christian community shows faith in the faith in Christ. NetOne as a business entity has certainly acknowledged that Christians are a big chunk in Zimbabwean society no wonder they took their time and effort to engage with Christian leaders on the mic musically and also from a preaching perspective.The Christian community indeed will enable the Telcos giant to meet it’s key Objectives when it sells to the Christian market.