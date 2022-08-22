NetOne Subscribers Can Play Gospel Offline & Create Own Playlists

NetOne, Zimbabwe’s Telco giant has revolutionized the world of gospel music by making it possible for users of their recently introduced Rumbidzo Khulekani Application take full control of their playlists. This means even when out of NetOne data to access the gospel music and sermons only accessible through their Rumbidzo Khulekani Application, you can still enjoy whilst offline. Naradzai Shoko, NetOne – Head Retail Sales, whilst addressing Zimbabwe’s local gospel artists at an interface meeting between the Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani and the artists said, now you can “Create your own playlists to listen to exactly what you like!”

Most applications on the market dictate to what you listen to where as the peculiar NetOne application merely gives the users uttermost control to dictate for themselves.

The NetOne Head of Retail Sales added that you can, “Play Content Offline

Save your music/sermons and play them back offline.”

This feature revolutionizes the way music is accessed as it lets the user benefit even when they no longer have data or money to access further their playlist. It is a welcome Development which must be celebrated by any gospel lover.