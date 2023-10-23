NetOne Speaks On 10 Gig Data Gift Package

By Tarisai Mudahondo

One of the country’s leading telecommunication firms, NetOne has said it is currently working tirelessly to improve network connectivity dismissing reports in some sections of the media which suggested that they suffered a backlash from customers over their latest data package, the 10-gig data gift package.

NetOne Head of Marketing and Public Relations Roseline Chisveto said, “We got encouraging feedback after introducing a 10-gig data gift package for our customers. From the responses most of them were eager to receive the offer, judging by the feedback on our social media platforms, the network connectivity challenges are not affecting our company in isolation but the rest of the industry,” she said.

The percentage of those who were failing to access the gift was too low.

She added that the telecommunication company continues to roll out streamlined products for all seams of society and introduce new products in tandem with current global ICT and artificial intelligence trends.